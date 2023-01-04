Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,635 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $28,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Corsicana & Co. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $45.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.37. The stock has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Several research firms have weighed in on C. Barclays lifted their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.91.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

