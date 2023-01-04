Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 395 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of Paychex worth $30,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $115.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.82 and a 200-day moving average of $120.20. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 78.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,257 shares of company stock worth $1,641,657 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.46.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

