HM Payson & Co. Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,417 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,503 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,691,000 after buying an additional 1,281,500 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,424,000 after buying an additional 883,722 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $173.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $227.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

