L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,172 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $33,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Argus downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.46.

NYSE:LHX opened at $206.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.31 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.