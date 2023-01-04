Sowa Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,605 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,114 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.1% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on NVIDIA to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $143.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.83. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $304.68. The stock has a market cap of $356.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

