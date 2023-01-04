Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Cuts Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,992 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 13,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 376.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Best Buy by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Up 0.2 %

BBY stock opened at $80.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.73. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $112.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBY. TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,628 shares of company stock worth $30,200,017 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

