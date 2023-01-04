Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,233,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,330,000 after buying an additional 31,824 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 6.7% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in PepsiCo by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $179.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $247.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.36.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.