American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $434,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in PepsiCo by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286,169 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 161,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,078,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in PepsiCo by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 314,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,087,000 after purchasing an additional 44,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.36.

PEP opened at $179.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $247.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

