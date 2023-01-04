Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 50 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 5.7% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 344.2% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.45.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $364.99 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $375.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $362.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 518,755 shares of company stock worth $178,180,584. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

