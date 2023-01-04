Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $455,000 Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.3% during the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $61.95 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.65 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.41.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 93.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAS. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.64.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

