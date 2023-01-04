Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at $780,522.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at $780,522.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.17, for a total transaction of $192,764.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,950,628.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,570 shares of company stock worth $14,335,252. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $720.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $739.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $677.52. The company has a market cap of $78.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $779.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $851.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $772.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

