Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $617,000 Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $165.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $82.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.52. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.80 and a 52 week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

