14,251 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Bought by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in Truist Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 65,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.97.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

