14,251 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Bought by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in Truist Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 65,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Truist Financial Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSE:TFC opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.97.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
