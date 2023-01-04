New York Community Bancorp, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for New York Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Compass Point reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.85.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYCB opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $13.56.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.48 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 33.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 106.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

