Fellaz Hits 1-Day Volume of $315,788.51 (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Fellaz token can currently be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00007446 BTC on major exchanges. Fellaz has a total market capitalization of $4.71 billion and approximately $315,788.51 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fellaz has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.00474794 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000188 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.86 or 0.02218411 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,120.12 or 0.30381978 BTC.

Fellaz Token Profile

Fellaz’s genesis date was March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Fellaz is fellaz.xyz. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fellaz

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fellaz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fellaz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fellaz using one of the exchanges listed above.

