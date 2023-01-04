WhiteCoin Achieves Market Cap of $38.94 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $38.94 million and approximately $710,129.94 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0511 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.08 or 0.00451725 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00032853 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020791 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000878 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00018579 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000234 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 970,050,485 coins and its circulating supply is 762,582,718 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

