Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.92.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $57.43. The stock has a market cap of $287.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average of $48.47.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

