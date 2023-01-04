Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $118.00. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.77.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $96.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

