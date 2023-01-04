Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IRT. Barclays reduced their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.07.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $2,686,509.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 348.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

