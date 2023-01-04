Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,495,000 after buying an additional 1,125,178 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,141,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,344,732,000 after buying an additional 247,249 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,073,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,179,397,000 after purchasing an additional 429,519 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,839,000 after purchasing an additional 726,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.0 %

ADI opened at $162.45 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $180.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.02 and a 200-day moving average of $156.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,187 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,127. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.