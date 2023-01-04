Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,136 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $319.68 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.55.

Synopsys Company Profile



Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

