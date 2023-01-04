Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,025 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 331.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $103.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.52 and a 200 day moving average of $101.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.
In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.64.
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
