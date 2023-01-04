Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 7,266.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 302.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Up 0.8 %

ALL stock opened at $136.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.85 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.24, a PEG ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.61.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -239.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.