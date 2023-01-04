Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,086 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,688,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after acquiring an additional 639,645 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 451.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,940,000 after acquiring an additional 456,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $367,922,000 after acquiring an additional 385,525 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen increased their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.64.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,480 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $321.48 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $213.16 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.83. The stock has a market cap of $98.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 21.39%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

