Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $767,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,543 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 50.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,968 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $12,985,000 after buying an additional 19,980 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,501 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $44,064,000 after purchasing an additional 44,154 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,770 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,113,872 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $241,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PXD. Citigroup increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 3.6 %

PXD opened at $220.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $187.53 and a 12 month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.37%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

