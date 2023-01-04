Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $752,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in ServiceNow by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after acquiring an additional 491,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after acquiring an additional 306,106 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in ServiceNow by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,581,000 after acquiring an additional 244,958 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,445,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,599,000 after acquiring an additional 238,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in ServiceNow by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 440,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,282,000 after acquiring an additional 216,189 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $279,168.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,863.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,854 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,090 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $385.50 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $628.82. The firm has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.19.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

