Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.0 %

NOC stock opened at $540.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $530.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $497.34. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $364.62 and a one year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.36.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.