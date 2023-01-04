Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,113 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Nordson by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 191,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,692,000 after purchasing an additional 33,877 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 19,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in Nordson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 60,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,224,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Price Performance

Nordson Announces Dividend

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $238.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.82 and its 200-day moving average is $224.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $253.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.80.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also

