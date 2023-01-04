Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Bought by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares during the quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10,475.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after acquiring an additional 411,463 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,506.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.09. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $34.29.

