Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares during the quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average of $49.46. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $54.94.

