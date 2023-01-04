Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in T-Mobile US by 299.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T-Mobile US Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.72.

TMUS stock opened at $139.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.49. The stock has a market cap of $172.99 billion, a PE ratio of 113.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

