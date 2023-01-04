Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $998,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 24,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $39,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Down 0.4 %

MO stock opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.39.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.