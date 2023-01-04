2,163 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Bought by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Humana by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,818,781,000 after buying an additional 2,453,565 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,755,384,000 after buying an additional 919,325 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Humana by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 975,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $424,486,000 after buying an additional 568,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Humana by 701.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 543,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,347,000 after buying an additional 475,584 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $500.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $532.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.62. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total transaction of $1,783,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,064.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total transaction of $1,783,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,064.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $27,938,777 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

