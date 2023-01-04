iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 364.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

MUB stock opened at $105.91 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $116.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.33.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

