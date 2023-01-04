Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $972,000 in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW opened at $87.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.16 and a 200-day moving average of $80.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $90.60.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LW. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

