Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,458 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CM. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,278,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,227,608,000 after buying an additional 12,991,149 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,413,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,825,000 after buying an additional 12,575,940 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,920,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,270,000 after buying an additional 10,869,452 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $938,627,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,595,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484,743 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

NYSE CM opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average of $46.52.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

CM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.77.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.