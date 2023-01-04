Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.01 Million in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS Health Trading Down 0.3 %

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $92.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.68 and a 200 day moving average of $97.32.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

