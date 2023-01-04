Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 235 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 818,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,817,000 after acquiring an additional 101,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montis Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 11,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $66.22 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $80.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

