Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.11 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,070 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Unilever by 667.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 50.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.95. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

