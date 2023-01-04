Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 21.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after acquiring an additional 307,481 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,746,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 67.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after acquiring an additional 121,831 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 4.7 %

PayPal stock opened at $74.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $196.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.34.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Susquehanna downgraded shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

