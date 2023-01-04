AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 41,767 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,767 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in CarMax by 18.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 9,575.0% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in CarMax by 24.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $129.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.77 and its 200-day moving average is $78.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.44.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

