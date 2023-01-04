Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE IBM opened at $141.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $127.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

