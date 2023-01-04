FY2022 Earnings Estimate for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Issued By Wedbush

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for M&T Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $13.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.15. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $14.37 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.45 EPS.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MTB. Citigroup dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays downgraded M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.73.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $144.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 EPS.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.