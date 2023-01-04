Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 3,092 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,820,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

