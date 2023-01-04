Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,424 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Stryker by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.3% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.0% in the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.84.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYK opened at $246.03 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.75.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.66%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

