Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,025 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,216,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,305 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,320,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,099 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,265,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,782 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75,351.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,284,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,639 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,774,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,302 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $37.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.81.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

