Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 264 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on GS shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $346.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $117.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $362.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

