Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,211 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $109.58 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $139.65. The stock has a market cap of $191.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.94 and a 200-day moving average of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

