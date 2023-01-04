Avestar Capital LLC Has $396,000 Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WSO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 13.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Watsco by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 20.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Watsco by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

Watsco Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of WSO stock opened at $255.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.40 and a 200-day moving average of $264.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.68 and a 12-month high of $315.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($0.36). Watsco had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 63.40%.

Watsco Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

