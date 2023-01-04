Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,386 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,049,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,418 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,551,295,000 after buying an additional 646,950 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,750,624,000 after buying an additional 7,894,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after buying an additional 7,380,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,812,421,000 after buying an additional 1,315,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.59.

Micron Technology stock opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

